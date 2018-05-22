Trayvon's parents say Weinstein's company owes them $150,000

FILE - In this Friday, April 20, 2018, file photo, Trayvon Martin's parents, Tracy Martin, left, and Sybrina Fulton, attend the Tribeca TV screening of "Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story" at BMCC Tribeca PAC, during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Martin and Fulton say The Weinstein Company owes them at least $150,000 for optioning the rights to their book in order to make a yet unaired television series based on their son’s legacy. AP, File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision