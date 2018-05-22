A farewell to the road for Paul Simon

FILE - In this May 16, 2018 file photo, Paul Simon kicks off his Homeward Bound: The Farewell Tour in Vancouver, British Columbia. Simon, who's 76, isn't retiring. He has a disc due out this fall and promises he'll still occasionally appear on stage. Since he started writing songs as a teen-ager, it's hard to imagine that impulse shutting off forever. He’s done with the idea of long concert tours, so if you live in Greensboro, Austin or Orlando and want to see him perform, this is it. The Canadian Press via AP Jimmy Jeong