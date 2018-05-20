'Buckwild' producers plan new reality show in West Virginia

The producers of the short-lived reality series "Buckwild" are filming a new show in West Virginia.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports "West Virginia Wilder" is being shot in Charleston and Morgantown. A news release says the executive producers are working on broadcast rights.
Morgantown native J.P. Williams is one of the executive producers. He says "West Virginia Wilder" ''will be a completion of what we got started" with "Buckwild."
"Buckwild" featured a group of hard-partying West Virginia residents and was a big hit for MTV. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin had criticized the show as profiting off of the "poor decisions of our youth."
It was abruptly canceled in 2013 after one of its stars, Shain Gandee, died of carbon monoxide poisoning when his SUV became stuck in a mud pit with its tailpipe submerged.
