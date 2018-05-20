FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, Jack Horner sits under Montana's T-Rex in the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, Mont. The Montana paleontologist, Horner, who consulted with director Steven Spielberg on the “Jurassic Park” movies is developing a three-dimensional hologram exhibit that will showcase the latest theories on what dinosaurs looked like. Horner and entertainment company Base Hologram are aiming to have multiple traveling exhibits ready to launch in spring 2018.
FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, Jack Horner sits under Montana's T-Rex in the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, Mont. The Montana paleontologist, Horner, who consulted with director Steven Spielberg on the “Jurassic Park” movies is developing a three-dimensional hologram exhibit that will showcase the latest theories on what dinosaurs looked like. Horner and entertainment company Base Hologram are aiming to have multiple traveling exhibits ready to launch in spring 2018. Matt Volz, File AP Photo
FILE - In this May 21, 2016, file photo, Jack Horner sits under Montana's T-Rex in the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman, Mont. The Montana paleontologist, Horner, who consulted with director Steven Spielberg on the “Jurassic Park” movies is developing a three-dimensional hologram exhibit that will showcase the latest theories on what dinosaurs looked like. Horner and entertainment company Base Hologram are aiming to have multiple traveling exhibits ready to launch in spring 2018. Matt Volz, File AP Photo

Celebrities

'Jurassic Park' dinosaur expert's next big thing: holograms

By MATT VOLZ Associated Press

May 20, 2018 09:04 AM

HELENA, Mont.

The Montana paleontologist who consulted with director Steven Spielberg on the "Jurassic Park" movies is developing a three-dimensional hologram exhibit that will showcase the latest theories on what dinosaurs looked like.

Jack Horner and entertainment company Base Hologram are aiming to have multiple traveling exhibits ready to launch next spring. They hope to place them in museums, science centers and other institutions.

The exhibits will reflect the belief by Horner and some other researchers that dinosaurs were more bird-like than lizard-like — even in color. Dinosaurs in the exhibits will include a blue triceratops and a bright-red, feathered Tyrannosaurus rex.

The exhibit will also take people through a virtual laboratory and archaeological dig.

  Comments  