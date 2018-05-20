Home of Lynyrd Skynyrd, .38 Special officially history

Property owner Todd Smith and Charles Harding who lives in a mobile home behind the house and is helping with the renovation and restoration project with the historic marker to be put up on the Jacksonville, Florida property Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Todd Smith has bought the old 1970's Van Zant family home where Ronnie and Johnny Van Zant of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Donnie Van Zant of .38 Special all grew up. Their parents both remained in the home until they died and now after it was chopped up into apartments and then left empty and neglected by another owner, Smith is renovating and restoring the historic site. Smith plans to turn it into an AirBnB for Skynyrd fans and will be installing a historic marker at the property that already draws fans of the iconic Southern Rock band. The Florida Times-Union via AP Bob Self