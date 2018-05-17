Dover receives grant for teenage artists large park mural

A New Hampshire city park will get a new large mural created by teenagers in an after-school art program.
The New Hampshire State Council on the Arts has awarded Dover a $3,150 Youth Arts Project Grant to support an after-school art program that will design the mural. Foster's Daily Democrat reports the arts commission says the mural in Henry Law Park is intended to facilitate a conversation about our world.
It will be comprised of nine painted panels in the shape of puzzle pieces. The pieces will be mounted at different depths, creating a layered effect that will be enhanced by LED backlighting.
The commission says the mural will be a means for teen artists to build self-esteem and confidence and will affect their lives.
