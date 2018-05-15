A visual look at how Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Prince William interact

Actor Jeff Bridges recounts in an interview what it felt like when he first heard mud and debris sliding past his Montecito home in the early hours of Jan. 9, 2018. He and his family were later rescued by helicopter.
When Arroyo Grande drama teacher Robyn Metchik retired in 2012, her former students wished her the best — including Zac Efron, who took a break from his press tour for "The Lucky One" to surprise Metchik. Here's what the SLO County native had to s
The New Yorker recently reported that film executive Harvey Weinstein hired private investigators to track his accusers and journalists to prevent allegations of sexual harassment and abuse from being published. Weinstein first hired investigators
Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60. She is best known for her role as as the iconic Princess Leia, and later went on to establish herself as an author and screenwriter. Fisher suffered a heart attack Dec. 23 on a flight betw
A male snow leopard cub has been born at the Sacramento Zoo. This was the first pregnancy for the cub’s five-year-old mother, Misha, and six-year-old father, Blizzard, and the first snow leopard birth at the zoo since 2006.
Gabriel Manro, the star of Opera San Luis Obispo's performance of "Oklahoma!," gave the audience a surprise ending when he proposed to his girlfriend onstage at the Performing Arts center at Cal Poly on Saturday, May 12, 2018.
Some of California's top candidates for governor, including Gavin Newsom, Antonio Villaraigosa, Amanda Renteria and Travis Allen, talk about the need for affordable housing in California and their strategies for achieving the goal.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, explains why the national average price of gasoline is now its priciest since July 2015. GasBuddy is a smartphone app that uses crowd-sourced information to track gas prices.