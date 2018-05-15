U2 to play at New York's historic Apollo Theater

FILE - In this July 9, 2017, file photo, musicians, Adam Clayton, from left, Bono, Larry Mullen Jr. and The Edge, of the band U2, perform on stage at Twickenham Stadium in London. U2 will play a special one night show at New York’s historic Apollo Theater. Howard Stern on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, announced the invitation only event for SiriusXM subscribers during his show on the satellite music service. AP, File Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision