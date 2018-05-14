Modigliani painting fetches $157 million at auction

This 1917 oil painting, "Nu couche (sur le cote gauche)" by Amedeo Modigliani, was auctioned at Sotheby's in New York for more than $157 million, in their Impressionist & Modern Art evening sale Monday, May 14, 2018. Sotheby’s says the painting had the highest pre-auction estimate for an artwork at $150 million. (Sotheby's via AP)