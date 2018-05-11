Stevie Wonder says Kanye slavery comments are 'foolishness'

In this combination photo Kanye West speaks at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Aug. 28, 2016, left, and Stevie Wonder attends the TIDAL X: Brooklyn 3rd Annual Benefit Concert in New York on Oct. 17, 2017. Wonder has called out West for saying slavery is a “choice,” calling the idea “foolishness” likening it to Holocaust denial. Wonder brought up West without prompting during an interview Thursday, May 10, 2018, after a show at a West Hollywood club. (AP Photo)