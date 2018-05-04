Trump's new 'Stormy' story stuns many in West Wing

President Donald Trump talks with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly in the Oval Office before the start of a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 3, 2018. Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for Trump, says the president didn't know the full details of his personal lawyer's arrangement with a porn actress until "maybe 10 days ago." Giuliani, appeared on "Fox and Friends." He says that Michael Cohen was reimbursed for making a $130,000 hush payment to Stormy Daniels in the days before the 2016 election to silence her allegations of a sexual encounter with Trump. Susan Walsh AP Photo