Ashley Judd sues Weinstein saying he wrecked her career

This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 8, 2017. Judd has sued Harvey Weinstein, saying he hurt her acting career in retaliation for her rejecting his sexual advances. In the lawsuit filed Monday, April 30, 2018, in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Judd accuses Weinstein of defamation, sexual harassment and violation of California’s unfair competition law. Photo by Chris Pizzello