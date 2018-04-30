New song by Chris Cornell on collection of Cash's writings

In this combination photo, Johnny Cash performs at a benefit concert in Central Park in New York on May 23, 1993, left, and Chris Cornell plays guitar during a portrait session at The Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills, Calif., on July 29, 2015. Cornell is among the participants in a new album of songs, "Johnny Cash: Forever Words", inspired by Johnny Cash’s leftover writing projects. Joe Tabacca, File AP Photo