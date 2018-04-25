Uma Thurman, Patty Griffin among readers at poetry tribute

FILE - In this May 18, 2017 file photo, actress Uma Thurman poses for photographers during the photo call for the Un Certain Regard jury at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. Actresses Uma Thurman and Christine Lahti were among the readers and Grammy winner Patty Griffin performed a new song during a poetry tribute in New York City. Presented by the Academy of American Poets, the 16th annual "Poetry & the Creative Mind" was held Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Lincoln Center. The subjects ranged from classic themes of love and family to such contemporary issues as the #MeToo movement. Alastair Grant, File AP Photo