Britain's Duchess of Cambridge in labor with 3rd child

FILE - In this Friday, April 24, 2015 file photo, Terry Hutt poses for the media with a sign that reads 'Not Long to Go' as he waits with other royal fans, outside the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London. Kensington Palace says Prince William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge has entered a London hospital to give birth to the couple's third child. The former Kate Middleton traveled by car on Monday, April 23, 2018 to the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in central London. The palace says she was in "the early stages of labor." Alastair Grant, File AP Photo