Women wear high-necked blouses with a loosely tied bow at the neck as people gathered on Stortorget square outside the headquarters of the Swedish Academy, to demand all of its remaining members resign, in Stockholm, Thursday April 19, 2018. Thousands of protesters called Thursday for the resignation of the secretive board that awards the Nobel Prize in Literature after a sex-abuse scandal linked to the prestigious Swedish academy forced the ouster of its first-ever woman head and tarnished the reputation of the coveted prize.
Women wear high-necked blouses with a loosely tied bow at the neck as people gathered on Stortorget square outside the headquarters of the Swedish Academy, to demand all of its remaining members resign, in Stockholm, Thursday April 19, 2018. Thousands of protesters called Thursday for the resignation of the secretive board that awards the Nobel Prize in Literature after a sex-abuse scandal linked to the prestigious Swedish academy forced the ouster of its first-ever woman head and tarnished the reputation of the coveted prize. TT via AP Jonas Ekstromer
Women wear high-necked blouses with a loosely tied bow at the neck as people gathered on Stortorget square outside the headquarters of the Swedish Academy, to demand all of its remaining members resign, in Stockholm, Thursday April 19, 2018. Thousands of protesters called Thursday for the resignation of the secretive board that awards the Nobel Prize in Literature after a sex-abuse scandal linked to the prestigious Swedish academy forced the ouster of its first-ever woman head and tarnished the reputation of the coveted prize. TT via AP Jonas Ekstromer

Celebrities

Nobel body: 'unacceptable behavior' not widely known

The Associated Press

April 20, 2018 04:35 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

The Swedish Academy, which hands out the coveted Nobel Prize in Literature, says an investigation has found "unacceptable behavior in the form of unwanted intimacy" has taken place within its ranks.

The 18-member board has in recent weeks been embroiled in a sex-abuse scandal that the investigation report concluded Friday was "not generally known."

It has led to the departure of six of members of the Academy and tarnished the prize's reputation.

Sweden's prime minister, the king and the Nobel board have all expressed their concerns.

The academy commissioned lawyers to investigate sexual misconduct claims from 18 women against Jean-Claude Arnault, a major cultural figure in Sweden who is married to Katarina Frostenson, a poet who is a member of the academy.

  Comments  