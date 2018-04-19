AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

In this Thursday, April 19, 2018 photo, outgoing President Raul Castro raises his arms in celebration after Miguel Diaz-Canel was chosen as the island nation's new president, at the National Assembly in Havana, Cuba. Castro passed Cuba's presidency to Diaz-Canel, putting the island's government in the hands of someone outside the Castro family for the first time in nearly six decades. Pool via AP Adalberto Roque