Simply the best? UK critics praise Tina Turner stage musical

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 file photo, musician Tina Turner, left, poses for photographers with actress Adrienne Warren, who plays Tina Turner, during a photo call to promote the launch of the musical 'Tina', in London. British theater critics are praising a stage musical about the life of Tina Turner, and it also has the approval of the star herself. Photo by Vianney Le Caer