Meghan's choice: Will a royal tiara grace the big day?

In this Thursday, April 5, 2018 photo, a late Victorian floral motif tiara circa 1885 is displayed at Bradley & Skinner an antique & period jewellery specialist in London. Will she or won’t she _ wear a tiara? Meghan Markle will have access to one of the world’s most remarkable jewelry collections for her wedding to Prince Harry. Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s grandmother, has hundreds of jeweled tiaras sparkling away in locked vaults covered with diamonds _ to say nothing of rubies, sapphires and emeralds. London jewelers are hoping Markle will bring tiaras back in fashion when she walks down the aisle May 19 at Windsor Castle. Kirsty Wigglesworth AP Photo