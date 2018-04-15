Auction of Zsa Zsa Gabor's personal items earns $909,000

FILE - In a July 14, 1955, file photo, Zsa Zsa Gabor arrives at London Airport from Paris, in a Crimson dress and a straw hat. An auction of late actress Zsa Zsa Gabor’s personal items, including scripts, costumes, jewelry and other items has earned more than $909,000. Heritage Auctions said Sunday, April 15, 2018, that the top seller at the two-day auction was a Margaret Keane portrait of the Hungarian-American actress, which sold for $45,000. File AP Photo