As royal wedding nears, brands benefit from 'Meghan effect'

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle leave the traditional Christmas Day church service, at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, England. As Prince Harry's future bride left a church service on the grounds of Queen Elizabeth II’s private country estate, designer Bojana Sentaler recognized her coat “I was looking for the ribbed sleeves, hoping it was a Sentaler coat,’’ said the designer, who met Markle when she was a mere TV star. The Meghan magic was almost instantaneous; Markle's coat sold out, as Sentaler expected, and the publicity fueled sales of other designs. Alastair Grant, file AP Photo