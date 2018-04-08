Kimmel apologizes for Melania Trump joke amid Hannity feud

FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Jimmy Kimmel attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kimmel has apologized for a joke about Melania Trump and moved to deescalate a feud with Fox News host Sean Hannity. In a Twitter post on Sunday, April 8, 2018 Kimmel said that while his exchanges with Hannity have been fun, he didn’t want to add further to the “vitriol” of their spat. Such animosity, Kimmel said, is “harmful to our country.” Photo by Chris Pizzello