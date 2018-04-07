The Vatican Museums offer early-bird special to see its art

FILE - In this April 16, 2005 file photo, tables and chairs line the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican in preparation for the conclave. The Vatican Museums, famed for Michelangelo’s ceiling in the Sistine Chapel and masterpieces by Raffaello, are offering an early-bird special, and have posted on their website a new guided itinerary that starts at 6 a.m. and finishes with a light breakfast of croissants, juice and coffee. Pier Paolo Cito, File AP Photo