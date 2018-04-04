Board postpones vote on city hotel, garage project

A board has pushed back approving a proposal to build a hotel, parking garage and affordable housing in Vermont's capital city.
The Times Argus reports the Montpelier Development Review Board found Monday the project architect failed to get approval for a 50-foot long wall near a bike park, as well as a 40-foot temporary wall separating the project from a nearby memorial garden.
The board will rule on the project May 7 after the architect gets proper design approval.
The architect is representing the Bashara family, which is seeking to build a $17 million, 81-room, five-story Hampton Inn & Suites hotel and nearby parking garage for 230 cars.
The city plans to help manage the project by making it eligible as a Tax Increment Financing district.
