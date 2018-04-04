Lynda Carter, star of the TV series, "Wonder Woman," crosses her arms in a Wonder Woman pose at a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Lynda Carter, star of the TV series, "Wonder Woman," crosses her arms in a Wonder Woman pose at a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Los Angeles. Photo by Chris Pizzello
Lynda Carter, star of the TV series, "Wonder Woman," crosses her arms in a Wonder Woman pose at a ceremony honoring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Los Angeles. Photo by Chris Pizzello

Celebrities

TV's 'Wonder Woman,' Lynda Carter added to Walk of Fame

The Associated Press

April 04, 2018 03:58 AM

LOS ANGELES

TV's "Wonder Woman" has a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

Actress Lynda Carter received the honor Tuesday.

The 65-year-old said the television series gave birth to her career as a superhero and feminist icon. The show ran from 1975 to 1979.

Patty Jenkins, who directed the 2017 "Wonder Woman" movie, spoke at the ceremony. Jenkins said Carter's portrayal of Wonder Woman make her believe she could have whatever she wanted and be "unashamed to want it."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The movie Wonder Woman star, Gal Gadot, tweeted thanks to Carter for her "loving kindness shared by the sisterhood of women of wonder."

  Comments  