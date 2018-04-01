Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw and her husband, Matt McGraw, arrive for the team's championship game against Mississippi State in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.
Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw and her husband, Matt McGraw, arrive for the team's championship game against Mississippi State in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ron Schwane AP Photo
Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw and her husband, Matt McGraw, arrive for the team's championship game against Mississippi State in the Final Four of the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Ron Schwane AP Photo

Celebrities

Mississippi State and Notre Dame set for women's title game

By DOUG FEINBERG AP Basketball Writer

April 01, 2018 02:27 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Mississippi State and Notre Dame have arrived in style, walking the red carpet into the arena a few hours before the women's basketball NCAA championship game.

The Bulldogs are looking for their first national championship in school history, while the Irish are trying to win their second — 17 years to the day after Muffet McGraw's team won the program's only title.

Both teams advanced to Sunday's title game with thrilling overtime victories in the Final Four.

The Irish will need to find a way to slow down Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan, who set a national semifinals record with 25 rebounds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The game has been sold out for a month, and dozens of scalpers were outside looking for tickets hours before tipoff.

  Comments  