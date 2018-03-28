Former Raiders QB David Humm dies at age 65

FILE - In this December 1974 file photo, Nebraska quarterback Dave Humm stands next to coach Tom Osborne, left, as they listen to a Dixieland jazz band greeting upon arrival in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl college football game. Humm, a former star quarterback at Nebraska who had a long career as a backup in the NFL, has died. He was 65. The Raiders announced Humm's death on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, calling him a true Raider for his seven years with the team. AP Photo, File)