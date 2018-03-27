Sean Penn makes smoky appearance on 'Late Show'

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2018, file photo, Sean Penn arrives at the 2018 Sean Penn J/P Haitian Relief Organization Gala at Milk Studios in Los Angeles. The actor during an appearance to promote his book on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” told the host Monday, March 26, he had taken a sedative “to get to sleep after a red-eye flight” and Penn lit a cigarette. The two-time Academy Award winner described his novel, “Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff,” as “the conversation once a year with the drunken uncle.” Photo by Willy Sanjuan