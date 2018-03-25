Lawyer of singer charged on Guam hopeful for probation

An attorney for singer Yvonne Marianne Elliman-Alexander and her husband says he is hopeful they will be sentenced to probation over drug possessions charges in Guam.
The defendants appeared at a hearing Monday after each pleaded guilty to a felony drug possession count filed in August.
Elliman-Alexander performed on the Grammy Award-winning Saturday Night Fever soundtrack in 1978.
The Pacific Daily News reports that airport officers found marijuana in Allen Bernard Alexander's belongings and crystal-like rocks and a glass pipe in Elliman-Alexander's belongings.
They were arrested in Guam, where they were set to perform at a benefit concert.
Their attorney, Mike Phillips, said after the hearing that his clients have completed everything they were assigned.
