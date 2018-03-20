Ex-NFL player Jonathan Martin charged with teammate threats

FILE--In this Dec. 2, 2012, file photo, Miami Dolphins tackle Jonathan Martin looks up from the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Miami. Prosecutors say the former lineman has pleaded not guilty to threatening former teammates who had harassed him in the NFL. Los Angeles County prosecutors say Martin appeared in court Tuesday, March 20, 108, and pleaded not guilty to charges of making criminal threats and carrying a loaded firearm. Wilfredo Lee, file AP Photo