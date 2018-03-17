Former MTV 'Jackass' Johnny Knoxville spotted at Paso Robles winery

Former reality TV star and actor Johnny Knoxville stopped by Tooth & Nail Winery in Paso Robles, bringing a little extra celebrity power to the three-day Vintage Paso: Zinfandel Weekend festivities.

Knoxville, who is well known for his role in the MTV reality stunt show "Jackass," visited the Paso Robles winery and sampled the Rabble Zin and Amor Fati Zin, according to a Saturday post on Tooth & Nail's Instagram account.

Paso Robles is toasting its past this weekend with three days of events at wineries around the region celebrating the grape — Zinfandel — that spurred California's first wine boom in the mid-1800s.

Vintage Paso: Zinfandel Weekend kicked off Friday with a sold-out Zinposium seminar and after-party at the Paso Robles Inn, and continues throughout the weekend in various locations. A full schedule of events can be found at pasowine.com.

Tribune wine and beer writer Sally Buffalo contributed to this report.