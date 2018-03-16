Bye-bye box seats? Tax law may curb corporate cash at games

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, surrounded by members of congress and supporters, speaks during an event on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, to acknowledge the final passage of tax overhaul legislation by Congress. The new tax law ends a benefit long prized by business for schmoozing with customers or courting new ones. And the impact could be felt in big glitzy boxes at sports stadiums, or even at minor league games in small towns with loyal company backers. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo