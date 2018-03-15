Producer: Show goes on for Broadway version of 'Mockingbird'

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2007 file photo, author Harper Lee smiles during a ceremony honoring the four new members of the Alabama Academy of Honor at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. The estate of "To Kill a Mockingbird" author Lee has filed suit over an upcoming Broadway adaptation of the novel set to open in Dec. 2018. The federal lawsuit filed this week in Alabama argues that screenwriter Aaron Sorkin's script wrongly alters Atticus Finch and other characters from the book. Rob Carr, File AP Photo