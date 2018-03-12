Russian actor, stage director Oleg Tabakov dies at 82

FILE In this file photo taken on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2010, Artistic director of Moscow Art Theater, Oleg Tabakov, addresses the audience at a reception marking the 150-year anniversary of Anton Chekhov's birth in Moscow, Russia. Oleg Tabakov, a Russian actor and theater director who has been one of the most revered figures in the Russian theater community and film industries for decades, has died. He was 82. Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)