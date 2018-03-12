British comedy veteran Ken Dodd dies at 90

FILE - In this March 8, 1966 file photo, comedian Ken Dodd poses with his award for Show Business Personality of the Year, presented to him at the Variety Club's luncheon at the Savoy Hotel, London. British comedian Ken Dodd, whose seven-decade career stretched from the music-hall era to the age of social media, has died. He was 90. Publicist Robert Holmes says Dodd died Sunday, March 11, 2018 at his Liverpool home, the same house where he was born in 1927. PA via AP, File)