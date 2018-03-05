AI's dirty little secret: It's powered by people

This August 2017 photo provided by Shamima Khatoon shows Khatoon in New Delhi. Khatoon's job of annotating cars, lane markers and traffic lights at an all-female outpost of data-labeling company iMerit in Metiabruz, India, represents the only chance she has to work outside the home in a conservative Muslim region of India. Courtesy of Shamima Khatoon via AP Mushtari Fatma Zarin