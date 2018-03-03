Effort seeks to restore Nebraska hospital

Keith Mahaney, Picotte Committee member, poses for a portrait at an exhibit in the Dr. Susan LaFlesche Picotte Memorial Hospital on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, in Walthill, Neb. A new effort is underway to restore the three-story, 33-room building to honor the legacy of Dr. La Flesche Picotte. Officials say it could also help improve relations between whites and Natives, as well as inspire future generations. Omaha World-Herald via AP Julia Nagy