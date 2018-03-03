Sioux Falls event center had attendance pass 700,000 in 2017

Headliners including Garth Brooks and the Foo Fighters helped Sioux Falls' $117 million events center sell more than 700,000 tickets last year.
It was the first time the Denny Sanford Premier Center had attendance that topped 700,000, the Argus Leader reported. The three-year-old facility also saw a net operating income of more than $2 million for the second straight year.
"It was a huge year for the venue and for Sioux Falls," said Terry Torkildson, the center's general manager. "We welcomed 38,000 more people through our doors in 2017 across all events. And just for concert tour attendance, we were up 68,000 over 2016."
Torkildson credits the success to the diversity of events.
The venue hosted 18 sold-out events including performances by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Twenty One Pilots, Eric Church and Def Leppard. Brooks had the most sold out events with nine concerts.
The center also had 24 touring events and hosted multiple shows by Cirque du Soleil, Disney on Ice and the Professional Bull Riders tour.
"The touring concert industry had a phenomenal year in 2017, both in terms of quality and quantity of concerts," said Chris Semrau, assistant general manager at the center who's responsible for booking events and entertainers. "We benefited from that, and we see no slow-down in the concert market for 2018."
The center currently has 13 concerts scheduled for this year, including Imagine Dragons, Smashing Pumpkins and Metallica.
