The language of 'Black Panther'? It's real. Give it a try.

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman, a cast member in "Black Panther," poses at the premiere of the film at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The language of Wakanda in “Black Panther” is very much real, including the “click” sounds that are making audiences murmur, impressed. That’s thanks to South African actor and cast member John Kani, who introduced the idea of using it with his onscreen son, Chadwick Boseman. Photo by Chris Pizzello