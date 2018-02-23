FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman, a cast member in "Black Panther," poses at the premiere of the film at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The language of Wakanda in “Black Panther” is very much real, including the “click” sounds that are making audiences murmur, impressed. That’s thanks to South African actor and cast member John Kani, who introduced the idea of using it with his onscreen son, Chadwick Boseman.
The language of 'Black Panther'? It's real. Give it a try.

The Associated Press

February 23, 2018 06:32 AM

JOHANNESBURG

The language of the "Black Panther" fictional kingdom of Wakanda is very real, including the "click" sounds that are making audiences murmur, impressed.

Wrapping the tongue around the distinctive sounds of what's otherwise known as isiXhosa (ih-sih-HO-sah), one of South Africa's 11 official languages, put some cast members in knots.

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o, one of the stars of the film, told local media ahead of the South Africa premiere: "The clicks are no joke."

Some South Africans say it was humbling to hear isiXhosa spoken in a major Hollywood film, even if they found the accents of some actors a little eyebrow-raising.

