Once near death, Tropicana now No. 2 casino in Atlantic City

This Jan. 31, 2018 photo shows part of the casino floor at the Tropicana in Atlantic City N.J. Having lost its casino license a decade ago after former owners made drastic cuts that left it filthy, understaffed and losing customers, the Tropicana under the ownership of billionaire investor Carl Icahn has become the No. 2 casino in Atlantic City in terms of overall gambling revenue, trailing only the Borgata. Wayne Parry AP Photo