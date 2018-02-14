Jeep in hot water over ad showing SUV romping through river

This image made video obtained from the Jeep brand YouTube channel of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles shows part of its commercial video aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. The head of one of the nation's largest fish conservation groups says Fiat Chrysler Super Bowl ads "glorified" the destruction of aquatic habitat in an apparent attempt to appeal to off-road thrill seekers. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles via AP)