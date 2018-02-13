Netflix plans no changes in airing '13 Reasons Why'

In this March 30, 2017 photo, Joan Marie and Author Jay Asher appear at the Netflix "13 Reasons Why" premiere in Los Angeles. A planned second season of “Thirteen Reasons Why” on Netflix will be unaffected by the recent allegations of sexual harassment against author Jay Asher. Netflix said in a statement Tuesday that Asher was uninvolved in the new season. On Monday, the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators told The Associated Press that Asher had been kicked out of the organizations because of complaints about harassment. Netflix via AP Photo by Steve Cohn