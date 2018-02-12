University of Minnesota removes Garrison Keillor plaque

FILE - In this July 26, 2017 file photo, Garrison Keillor, creator and former host of, "A Prairie Home Companion," talks at his St. Paul, Minn., office. The University of Minnesota has removed a plaque honoring humorist Garrison Keillor after he faced allegations of sexual misconduct. Keillor's plaque is no longer displayed on the school's Scholars Walk, which honors outstanding university faculty and alumni. On his Facebook page, Keillor said Monday, Feb.. 12, 2018, the removal of his plaque was "a relief." Jeff Baenen, File AP Photo