Tank museum displaying 110 battle-worn tanks opens in Jordan

In this Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 photo, a family walk past a tank at the Royal Tank Museum in Amman, Jordan. The museum displaying 110 battle-worn tanks from a century of wars in the Middle East and from more distant conflicts opened last week. Curators collected the armored vehicles over the past decade, including some that served in both sides of the Iran-Iraq war and in the conflicts between Israel and its Arab neighbors in the Golan Heights, Jordan and Jerusalem. Sam McNeil AP Photo