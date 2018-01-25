A policeman guards as people buy tickets at a movie theatre screening Bollywood film "Padmaavat" in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. The film, based on a 16th century Sufi epic poem, has sparked protests and anger due to allegations of distorting history.
Controversial Bollywood film opens amid threats of violence

By MUNEEZA NAQVI Associated Press

January 25, 2018 02:47 AM

NEW DELHI

The Indian film "Padmaavat" has faced months of often violent protests, including death threats for the lead actress amid rumors that the film depicted a relationship between a Hindu queen and a Muslim sultan.

But when Bollywood's latest over-the-top offering was released Thursday, it turned out to be just that: an opulent period drama with multiple songs and dances and a thin story line and not the slightest hint of the rumored relationship.

Yet when it opened at a theater in the Indian capital, dozens of police and even some paramilitary troops were posted outside. There were no posters or signs announcing the release and less than a 100 people watched the film in a theater meant for a thousand viewers.

