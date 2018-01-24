FILE - In this July 5 2015 file photo, fashion designer Ulyana Sergeenko acknowledges applause at the end of her fall-winter 2015/2016 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris. Model Naomi Campbell has led fashion industry insiders in criticizing prominent Paris-based couture designer Ulyana Sergeenko who casually used a racist slur in a note to a friend during Paris couture week.
FILE - In this July 5 2015 file photo, fashion designer Ulyana Sergeenko acknowledges applause at the end of her fall-winter 2015/2016 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris. Model Naomi Campbell has led fashion industry insiders in criticizing prominent Paris-based couture designer Ulyana Sergeenko who casually used a racist slur in a note to a friend during Paris couture week. Thibault Camus, File AP Photo
Couture designer Sergeenko faces backlash over racist slur

January 24, 2018 02:27 AM

Model Naomi Campbell has led fashion industry insiders in criticizing prominent Paris-based designer Ulyana Sergeenko, who casually used a racist slur in a note to a friend during Paris couture week.

Russian Sergeenko handwrote a note addressed to "my n---s in Paris" alongside a smiley, to blogger Miroslava Duma — who posted a photo of the note online Monday.

Sergeenko said the reference was inspired by a Kanye West track with the same title.

Campbell was among those shocked, and wrote "this better not be real" in reply.

Sergeenko posted an apology Tuesday that made matters worse, saying "and yes, we call each other the N-word sometimes when we want to believe that we are just as cool as these guys who sing it."

