Ellen, Oprah show thanks to responders after Montecito mudslides

By Gabby Ferreira

January 22, 2018 12:10 PM

As recovery efforts continue in Montecito, its celebrity residents continue to publicly express their gratitude to the agencies and first responders working around the clock to get the area back on track.

When Highway 101 opened Sunday— a day ahead of scheduleOprah tweeted a before-and-after picture of the highway with the caption: “Look at what team work did for the 101freeway. Thanks @CaltransD5 and every crew that made this happen.”

Caltrans responded to her, saying in part: “You’re welcome, it was truly a team effort,” and wishing her and the community the best of luck in rebuilding.

Ellen DeGeneres also expressed thanks. The Santa Barbara division of the California Highway Patrol tweeted a photo of the daytime talk show host with a CHP officer on Monday morning. DeGeneres had stopped at one of the road closures in Montecito to thank an officer working the closure for their help.

DeGeneres had previously shared her own emotional story about the devastation on her NBC daytime TV show a few days after the mudslides, where she was joined via FaceTime by Oprah.

