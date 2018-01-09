'The Shape of Water' leads race for British Academy Awards

Celebrities

Cold War monster movie "The Shape of Water" leads the race for the British Academy Film Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Oscars.

Guillermo del Toro's fantastical thriller is nominated in 12 categories, including best picture and best director.

Scorching tragicomedy "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and Winston Churchill biopic "The Darkest Hour" have nine nominations apiece for the prizes, considered an indicator of likely success at Hollywood's Academy Awards.

Best-picture nominees are "The Shape of Water," ''Three Billboards," ''The Darkest Hour," ''Dunkirk" and "Call Me By Your Name."

Best-actress nominees, announced Tuesday, are Annette Bening, Frances McDormand, Margot Robbie, Sally Hawkins and Saoirse Ronan.

Best-actor contenders are Daniel Day-Lewis, Gary Oldman, Daniel Kaluuya, Jamie Bell and Timothee Chalamet.

Winners will be announced Feb. 18, two weeks before the Oscars.

