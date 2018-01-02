FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2006 file photo, writer and director James Toback attends a reception before a screening of the Paramount Pictures film, "World Trade Center," at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Prosecutors in Los Angeles are weighing criminal charges in five cases against writer and director Toback. Los Angeles County district attorney's office spokesman Greg Risling says Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, that prosecutors are reviewing two cases from the Los Angeles Police Department and three submitted by Beverly Hills police.
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2006 file photo, writer and director James Toback attends a reception before a screening of the Paramount Pictures film, "World Trade Center," at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Prosecutors in Los Angeles are weighing criminal charges in five cases against writer and director Toback. Los Angeles County district attorney's office spokesman Greg Risling says Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, that prosecutors are reviewing two cases from the Los Angeles Police Department and three submitted by Beverly Hills police. Rick Maiman, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2006 file photo, writer and director James Toback attends a reception before a screening of the Paramount Pictures film, "World Trade Center," at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Prosecutors in Los Angeles are weighing criminal charges in five cases against writer and director Toback. Los Angeles County district attorney's office spokesman Greg Risling says Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, that prosecutors are reviewing two cases from the Los Angeles Police Department and three submitted by Beverly Hills police. Rick Maiman, File AP Photo

Celebrities

LA prosecutors weighing charges against James Toback

The Associated Press

January 02, 2018 10:55 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

LOS ANGELES

Prosecutors in Los Angeles are weighing criminal charges in five cases against writer and director James Toback.

Los Angeles County district attorney's office spokesman Greg Risling says Tuesday that prosecutors are reviewing two cases from the Los Angeles Police Department and three submitted by Beverly Hills police.

Toback, who received an Oscar nomination for writing "Bugsy," has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women. Many of the women said Toback had promised them stardom and their meetings would end with sexual questions and Toback masturbating in front of them or simulating sexual intercourse with them.

Toback has vehemently denied the allegations.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The cases are being reviewed by a task force District Attorney Jackie Lacey established to handle any criminal complaints arising from the Hollywood scandal.

  Comments  

Videos

Zac Efron wishes his Arroyo Grande drama teacher a happy retirement

Zac Efron wishes his Arroyo Grande drama teacher a happy retirement 0:45

Zac Efron wishes his Arroyo Grande drama teacher a happy retirement
New revelations show Weinstein's attempts to cover up allegations 1:50

New revelations show Weinstein's attempts to cover up allegations
Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60 2:33

Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

View More Video