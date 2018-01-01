Celebrities

Witherspoon, Rhimes among founders of anti-harassment group

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 11:27 AM

NEW YORK

Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and Jennifer Aniston are among hundreds of Hollywood women who have formed an anti-harassment coalition called Time's Up.

The initiative (www.timesupnow.com ) was launched Monday with an open letter vowing support for women in the entertainment business and beyond, from janitors to health care workers. Time's Up will include a legal defense fund and will advocate for legislation combatting workplace harassment.

Time's Up also is backing the movement for women to wear black, in solidarity with those who have been sexually harassed, at Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony.

Donators to Time's Up defense fund range from Meryl Streep and Taylor Swift to J.J. Abrams and Viola Davis.

Dozens of men have faced harassment and assault allegations in recent months, including Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose and Kevin Spacey.

